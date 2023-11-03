Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 1,651 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $132.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

