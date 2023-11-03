Smith Salley & Associates Buys 12,512 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.3 %

XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. The company has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

