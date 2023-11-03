Smith Salley & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VCR opened at $265.48 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

