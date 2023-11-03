Smith Salley & Associates Sells 168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $145.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

