Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Paul Keel Sells 49,749 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keel sold 49,749 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,642 ($19.98), for a total transaction of £816,878.58 ($994,011.41).

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,624.50 ($19.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($18.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($21.99). The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,538.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,621.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,638.45.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 28.70 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,562.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($20.08) to GBX 1,775 ($21.60) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($22.45) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.63) to GBX 1,920 ($23.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Report on SMIN

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.