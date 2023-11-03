Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $84,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $142.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.