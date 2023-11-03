Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -85.29%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 73.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

