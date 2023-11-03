Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
SPR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Melius lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
