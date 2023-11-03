Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.77-$2.81 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.22.

SFM opened at $41.18 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

