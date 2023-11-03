SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.
About SSR Mining
