Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.64. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 957.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

