Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

