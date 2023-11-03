Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

