Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Starbucks Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
