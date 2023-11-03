Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.95 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Steem has a market cap of $98.87 million and $17.95 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00199941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00689437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00501600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00140513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 447,666,789 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.