Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $9.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stem

Stem Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:STEM opened at $3.52 on Friday. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stem

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.