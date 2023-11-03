Stephens Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $75.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $105.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.63% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,419. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

