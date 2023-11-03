Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $370.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.56. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

