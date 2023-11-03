Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,594 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

