Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1,152.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

