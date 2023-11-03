Steward Financial Group LLC Has $26,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

