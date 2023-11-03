Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

