Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $41,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,008,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $197.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.45 and a one year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

