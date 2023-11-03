Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $44,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

