Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 46 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 511.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $631.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $437.12 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

