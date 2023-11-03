Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 334 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,048 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE CFR opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

