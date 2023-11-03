Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 741 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 264,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

