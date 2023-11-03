Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 955 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.