Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $46,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

