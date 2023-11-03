Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

