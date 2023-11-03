Stifel Nicolaus Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$14.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.68. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

