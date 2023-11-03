Stifel Nicolaus Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $153.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

