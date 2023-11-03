StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

