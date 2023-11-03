StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
