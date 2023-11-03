StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

