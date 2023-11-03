StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 9.0 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.