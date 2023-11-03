StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.