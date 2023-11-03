StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

