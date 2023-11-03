StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
