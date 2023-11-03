StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.