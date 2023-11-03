StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $36,640.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

