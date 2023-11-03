StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
