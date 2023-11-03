StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

