StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.