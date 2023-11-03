StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:XIN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

