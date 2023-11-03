StockNews.com Downgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

ASTE opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

