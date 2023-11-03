StockNews.com Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
CPSS stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Featured Articles
