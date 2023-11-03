StockNews.com Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

CPSS stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

