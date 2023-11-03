StockNews.com Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. CSFB cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.91.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.93 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after acquiring an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 981.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,205,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 1,094,114 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 488,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

