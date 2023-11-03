StockNews.com Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $172.46 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

