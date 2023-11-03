StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
