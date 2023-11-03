StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.12.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

