Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $218,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

