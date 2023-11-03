Stratis Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $132.25 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.64 or 0.05225477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,889,883 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.