Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.42. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

