Summit Insights Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.15.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.